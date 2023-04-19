$2.3M Victorian on the market sits in a Sugar Land you may have not known exists

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Victorian-style Sugar Land estate on the market for $2,300,000 may look a little foreign to the average Sugar Land resident.

The estate at 5409 Meadow Road is a bit of a bucolic wonderland, tucked away from the typical subdivisions. Decidedly separate, this house exists in stark contrast to the neighborhoods where houses are side-by-side, the neighborhoods lined with brick containment walls and cascading oaks over the roadway.

Situated “just behind” the massive Riverstone development in Sugar Land, this farmhouse estate is described as “only feel(ing) miles away from the hustle and bustle of city living.” It’s apparent that the small acreage subdivision of Pecan Manor was somehow spared the home-upon-home treatment. The five-bedroom, five full and two half-bath estate looks peaceful situated on its more than three-acre lot. The home itself has 7,574 square feet.

“Wake up every morning feeling like you’re in a boutique B&B with the solitude that comes from living on 3+ acres of private grounds. Swim in the pool/spa surrounded by a heart of magnolia trees, enjoy a meal in the gazebo, take a walk in the hedge maze or fruit orchard, or sip coffee on the porch and watch the wind blow through the leaves of the legacy oak trees,” the listing reads.

The home built in 1984 was recently remodeled by the owner/decorator, according to the listing. A separate guest house is over the four-car garage with full kitchen & bath. And get this -- there’s an optional HOA that allows access to The Ranch, more than 30 private acres of wilderness trails “ideal for horseback riding, biking, fishing on the Brazos River.”

Take a look at this property in the photos and video below. Would you like to live here? Let us know in the comments.

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

5409 Meadow Road in Sugar Land, Texas (Josh Gremillion)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.