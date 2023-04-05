Mother, teen daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Harris County

A mother and her teen daughter were both found dead inside a home Wednesday in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made in the 5600 block of Sage Manor Drive.

Deputies said they believe the two were killed in a murder-suicide.

Investigators did not release details about how they died and who was the victim in this case.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 5600 blk of Sage Manor Drive. Initial info: two females, believed to be mother and teen daughter, were found deceased. It is believed to be murder/suicide. Investigators and PIO are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3Zb9S3vdkG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 5, 2023

In 2022, more than 56,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect across the state of Texas, according to the release. In Harris County, 28 children died from child abuse or neglect, many at the hands of a parent or caretaker.

By the numbers: 2022 key statistics in Harris County

1,249,789 - Children in Harris County

10,945 - Confirmed victims of child abuse in the Greater Houston area

52,212 - Youth/families served by DFPS programs in Texas

31,697 - At-risk youth served by Harris County Resources for Children and Adults

29,048 - DFPS children served by Harris County Resources for Children and Adults

3,665 - Children served by The Children’s Assessment Center

36,685 - Community members/staff/partners trained by The Children’s Assessment Center

