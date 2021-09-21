5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, September 21

A man was killed Monday night after he was shot while driving on the Westpark Tollway, according to the Houston Police Department.

1. 1 HPD officer killed, another injured in northeast Harris County while serving warrant, authorities say

One officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in northeast Harris County.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aeropark Drive near Crosswinds Drive, authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said William “Bill” Jeffrey and Sgt. Michael Vance with the HPD Major Offenders Unit were serving a high-level felony arrest warrant at the location.

When they arrived, Finner said a woman believed to be in some sort of relationship with the suspect answered the door. At that point, Finner said the suspect immediately came out and opened fire on the officers.

2. Man dies after being shot while driving on Westpark Tollway, police say

A man was killed Monday night after he was shot while driving on the Westpark Tollway, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 7:24 p.m. in the 8800 block of Westpark Tollway, between Gessner and Fondren roads.

Police said the man was driving eastbound when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

3. Search for suspects underway after 14-year-old fatally shot in Kingwood, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Kingwood Monday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said at about 8:20 p.m., they were dispatched to the 25000 block of N. King Mills Lane for reports of shots fired.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned a woman was walking on N. Kings Mill Lane when she heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of Pauldron Drive. According to investigators, the woman said she also witnessed two males run from the area.

According to deputies, the woman continued her walk when she came upon an unresponsive 14-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies said the woman called authorities.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott and local officials are fighting several legal battles over mask mandates. Here’s what you need to know.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in several pitched legal battles with cities, counties and school districts over their bids to require masks in public schools.

In a May executive order, Abbott banned local governments from requiring people to wear masks.

But as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spread across Texas and the state’s vaccination rate stagnated, several public school and local government officials grew uneasy with Abbott’s order — particularly as schoolchildren too young to get vaccinated returned to classrooms.

Some local officials defied Abbott and issued mask mandates for schools anyway. Others sued the state over Abbott’s order. As dozens of ensuing legal battles continue playing out, Texas parents have found themselves caught in confusion about whether their children have to mask up at school.

5. Houston Texans starting QB Tyrod Taylor could be out up to a month, KPRC 2 confirms

The Houston Texans may be without their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for up to a month, KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

An NFL source told McIlvoy that Taylor has a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out the next four games, with future evaluations to determine a more specific timeline.

Taylor hurt his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns - a game the Texans lost 31-21. This came after Taylor had started the game 10-11 on his passes for 125 yards with a touchdown through the air, and had also run for a 15-yard score on the ground to tie the game at 14-14. Rookie Davis Mills took over for the injured Taylor and finished with a touchdown pass and an interception.

