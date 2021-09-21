Clear icon
Man dies after being shot while driving on Westpark Tollway, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A man was killed Monday night after he was shot while driving on the Westpark Tollway, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 7:24 p.m. in the 8800 block of Westpark Tollway, between Gessner and Fondren roads.

Police said the man was driving eastbound when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.

