5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, June 18

Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Capitol to provide more details on his plan for Texas to build its own border wall. June 16, 2021.

Here are things to know for Friday, June 18:

1. Gov. Abbott orders TDCJ to clear out prisoners at state prison to house migrants with low-level offenses

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to move prisoners from the Briscoe Unit in Dilley to make room for migrants crossing the border unlawfully and who have committed a state or federal crime.

About 1,000 inmates at Briscoe will be spread to different units throughout TDCJ. It will allow the unit to serve as a central holding facility for non-TDCJ detainees who have been arrested and charged with a state offense. The agency said it currently has the available bed capacity to assist in Operation Lone Star, which was launched in March by the governor to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

Read more.

Ad

2. Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to target critical race theory in a special session

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he wants state lawmakers to further target critical race theory in a forthcoming special session.

Abbott said so in a new statement on his signing of House Bill 3979, which dictates how Texas teachers can talk to their students about current events and America’s history of racism. Critical race theory refers to an academic discipline that views race as a social construct, and outlawing critical race theory in public schools has become a national Republican cause.

Ad

Ad

Ad