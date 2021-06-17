Suspect accused of killing man in front of daughter at Dave and Buster’s arrested, police say

Nicholas Dwayne Thomas, 23, has been charged with murder for the death of 37-year-old Miguel Vasquez.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting another man in front of his daughter at Dave and Buster’s on April 4, according to the Houston Police Department.

Nicholas Dwayne Thomas, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of 37-year-old Miguel Vasquez.

Houston police said the shooting was reported at a Dave and Buster’s located at 7620 Katy Freeway.

Police said Vasquez was with his family for several hours at the event place before leaving out with his daughter, police said. He was shot by Thomas during a robbery and his daughter witness the entire incident, police said.

Vasquez ran back inside the building for help and was transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Vasquez’s wife and two children.

