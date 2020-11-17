5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Nov. 17:

1. Former Arcola officer accused of kidnapping, sexual abuse faces federal charges

A former Arcola police officer accused of kidnapping and sexual abuse is facing several federal charges, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

Hector Aaron Ruiz, 25, was arrested after being accused of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping while serving as an officer for the Arcola Police Department, according to prosecutors.

Ruiz was indicted on Nov. 10 and charged with two counts of depriving two victims of their right to bodily integrity. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

Read more.

2. COVID-19 antibody therapy to be distributed across Texas Monday, Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said a COVID-19 antibody therapy will be distributed to hospitals Monday.

Abbott said Friday that the Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute the therapy -- called Bamlanivimab -- to hospitals across Texas. The therapy is an Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy. It will be distributed to acute care hospitals across the state, according to Abbott’s office.

Read more.

3. As Texas universities prepare to send thousands of students home for the holidays, few are requiring COVID-19 safety precautions

Most major universities in Texas are shifting the rest of the fall semester online after Thanksgiving so students avoid traveling back and forth, limiting exposure of the virus.

But few of those universities — some of which have been identified as coronavirus hot spots — have explicitly encouraged students to quarantine for 14 days before Thanksgiving or required exit testing, despite staggering rises in case counts across the state and country.

Read more.

4. Houston Astros on verge of buying Sugar Land Skeeters, KPRC 2 sources say

KPRC Channel 2 Sports has learned that the Houston Astros are on the verge of buying the Sugar Land Skeeters organization and making it their new Triple-A affiliate. Talks have been ongoing since 2019 and have continued to develop.

Sources tell Sports Director Randy McIlvoy that it is not official yet but could be as early as Tuesday. An announcement from the Major League Baseball is expected this week. The Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots are also becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate as well. Forty minor league organizations are switching to new cities beginning in 2021.

It is expected, according to sources that the Astros new Triple-A team in Sugar Land will begin to play this Spring. Details are still being worked out and COVID -19 issues will be a factor.

Read more.

5. Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston this week

Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston this week and there will be some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chappelle will perform at House of Blues from Thursday to Saturday, according to a tweet from the venue Monday.

The tweet also said that attendees will be socially distanced and tables must be reserved.

Masks and rapid COVID-19 testing at the venue are required to enter.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in