HISD temporarily closing 1 elementary school because of COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – R. Martinez Elementary School is being temporarily closed after confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school.

According to the coronavirus dashboard for the Houston Independent School District, there have been three cases of coronavirus reported at the school -- two students and one staff member.

HISD officials said in a written statement Monday that the school will be closed and students will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday while the campus is deep cleaned and disinfected.

Officials said the school nurse will notify any students or staff members who are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Parents will be notified when the school will reopen, officials said.