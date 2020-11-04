5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

1. Trump vs. Biden: Who is winning the 2020 presidential race?

After months of campaigning the question of who will lead the country for the next four years has been put to the voters.

President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, is facing Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Here’s a closer look at how the results are unfolding in Texas and across the country.

2. Houston-area businesses boarding up doors, windows on Election Day

As Americans across the nation wait for the highly anticipated 2020 presidential race results, many businesses are in fear of potential protests following the election results.

Many businesses in the Galleria, River Oaks and downtown have boarded its buildings Tuesday afternoon. KPRC 2 reached out for comment to a few businesses.

The fashion retailer Moncler said their corporate office told them to board up as a preventative measure due to losses over the last few months during protests and riots.

3. Pearland picking new mayor for the first time in nearly 30 years after the 95-year-old incumbent didn’t seek reelection

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Pearland is electing a new mayor.

With more than 23% of the vote in late Tuesday night, Kevin Cole, a real estate developer, is ahead in the mayoral race. Cole has 28,220 votes or 57%.

4. From heartbreak to joy: Social media reacts to Texas staying red

Democrats winning Texas for the presidential bid was a long shot that some believed could actually happen in 2020.

But, the Republican party will hold on to Texas and President Donald Trump is expected to collect the state’s 38 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. Many Republicans rejoiced that Trump snagged the victory in Texas.

5. What happens if there is a tie in the presidential race?

While a tie in a U.S. presidential election is rare, the framers of the Constitution did develop a process to handle such a dilemma.

First, let’s talk about what a tie means. We choose the president by allowing electors to cast ballots based on the way the vote played out in their state. Among all the states, there are a total of 538 electoral votes. To win the presidency, a candidate must receive a majority of those votes – the magic number is 270. If no candidate wins a majority, the so-called “contingent election” clause of the Constitution is used to determine a winner.

