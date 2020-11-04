Pearland picking new mayor for the first time in nearly 30 years after the 95-year-old incumbent didn’t seek reelection

PEARLAND, Texas – For the first time in nearly 30 years, Pearland is electing a new mayor.

With more than 23% of the vote in late Tuesday night, Kevin Cole, a real estate developer, is ahead in the mayoral race. Cole has 28,220 votes or 57%.

Previously, Cole served on the city council and the Pearland Planning and Zoning Commission.

His opponent Quentin Wiltz has captured 21,412 votes or 43%.

Wiltz, an oil and gas executive, previously ran against Mayor Tom Reid but lost by nearly 500 votes in 2017.

Reid, who is 95 years old, announced late last year that he would be seeking reelection. He served as mayor for two different periods: first from 1978 to 1990 and then again from 1993 to 2020. Totaling more than 44 years in public service, he earned his start as a city council member.

Across those four decades, the city’s population has grown from about 6,600 residents to more than 130,000.