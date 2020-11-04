From heartbreak to joy: Social media reacts to Texas staying red

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Democrats winning Texas for the presidential bid was a long shot that some believed could actually happen in 2020.

But, the Republican party will hold on to Texas and President Donald Trump is expected to collect the state’s 38 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. Many Republicans rejoiced that Trump snagged the victory in Texas.

Despite the unprecedented popularity of emerging candidates, the expansion of the suburban voters around the metroplexes and all-time high early voting, Texas may be slightly more purple but certainly didn’t tip over to blue.

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate carried Texas was in 1976 when Jimmy Carter won the presidency.

Here is what people had to say about the presidential results in Texas:

Texas broke my heart! Y’all could of made a huge difference why you do this to us Texas 😥 — Natali Vazquez (@_chaaparraa93) November 4, 2020

Texas DID stay Red.



Thanks to all the volunteers & candidates who worked so hard to make this happen.



Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain Republican.



God Bless Texas. https://t.co/vTIU7Lklyt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 4, 2020

Texas should not even be this close. The ground has really shifted. — Groovy Styles (@StylesKe) November 4, 2020

TEXAS HAD ME ON AN EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER pic.twitter.com/4BUbPrNI9h — ⁿⁱᶜᵒˡᵉ (@lariooz) November 4, 2020

petition to remove texas and florida from america retweet to sign — amirah🦋needs a hug (@jalboyhamirah) November 4, 2020