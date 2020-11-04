Decision 2020

From heartbreak to joy: Social media reacts to Texas staying red

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - Supporters of President Trump cheer as passing cars honk their horns near a polling location on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON – Democrats winning Texas for the presidential bid was a long shot that some believed could actually happen in 2020.

But, the Republican party will hold on to Texas and President Donald Trump is expected to collect the state’s 38 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. Many Republicans rejoiced that Trump snagged the victory in Texas.

Despite the unprecedented popularity of emerging candidates, the expansion of the suburban voters around the metroplexes and all-time high early voting, Texas may be slightly more purple but certainly didn’t tip over to blue.

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate carried Texas was in 1976 when Jimmy Carter won the presidency.

Here is what people had to say about the presidential results in Texas:

