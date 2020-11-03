John Cornyn vs. MJ Hegar: A closer look at US Senate race in Texas

HOUSTON – The Senate race in Texas has a former candidate for the U.S. House vying for a seat that has been held by the incumbent for 18 years.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn won his seat in 2002 and is facing military veteran MJ Hegar as his Democratic challenger.

The race has been competitive. A poll by Quinnipiac University released in October showed Cornyn with a five-point lead over Hegar.

Kerry Douglas McKennon is running as a Libertarian in the race.

David B. Collins is the Green Party candidate.

You can follow live results for this race when the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

