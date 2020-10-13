5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Oct. 13:

1. Everything you need to know about early voting for the Nov. 3 election

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.

Click here to find early voting locations and hours in Harris County.

Voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration. After early voting is over, Harris County voters can cast their ballot at a countywide polling place or at their precinct on Election Day. Click here to get more information about countywide polling places in Harris County.

2. Houston Food Bank becomes one of 122 Harris County polling places

The Houston Food Bank is the newest, non-traditional voting location as the Harris County Clerk’s Office works to expand voting accessibility in what could be the highest turnout election in history.

The food bank is partnering with the clerk’s office to become one of the 122 early voting centers in Harris County this year. In 2016, there were only 40 early voting centers.

3. Brazos County confirms case of West Nile, travel-related case of Dengue fever

Brazos County’s health department confirmed Monday a case of West Nile and a travel-related case of Dengue fever.

The county reported its first positive West Nile case in ZIP code 77803. The case of Dengue fever was found in ZIP code 77808 in a person who had traveled to Mexico.

Both illnesses are mosquito-borne, and health officials asked people to follow these tips to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

4. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over participant’s unexplained illness

A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

5. Southwest to soon fly out of IAH and Hobby, airport official says

Southwest Airlines will soon fly out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, an Houston airports official announced on Twitter Monday.

Service is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021, according to a news release about the announcement.

