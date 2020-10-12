Man tried to kidnap women 3 times in Galveston area within a span of days, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas – A man tried to kidnap women in Galveston at least three times within the span of a few days in September, authorities said.

The Galveston Police Department said a man approached a 60-year-old woman on Sept. 20 around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of 20th street and Strand. He left his vehicle and approached her, but she ran into her apartment. The man circled the block for several minutes searching for her. She managed to take a photo of his vehicle before he left the area, according to police.

Shortly after that incident, at 9:40 the same night, a 45-year-old woman was approached by the same man in the vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and Market. The man asked for directions and then exited the vehicle, grabbed the woman and attempted to push her into the backseat of his vehicle. She escaped from him and ran, but he caught her and tackled her to the ground. She screamed repeatedly and fought with the man and several people were alerted to the attack.

Just five days later on Sept. 25, a similarly described suspect and vehicle approached two women walking with a man leaving an establishment near 82nd and Stewart. Police said the man confronted the two women and made the statement to the man with them that he “just wanted the girls.” When he was told to leave the women alone, police said a short confrontation happened and the man fled in his vehicle.

Police said the man is Hispanic, between 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 5 inches tall in height with a thin but muscular build. He’s between 25 to 40 years old. He wore dark pants, a short sleeve t-shirt and tennis shoes. He has no distinct facial hair and he spoke Spanish and English.

Police said they believe he is driving a burgundy or maroon 4-door Honda Accord, around a 2008 to 2010 model. There was a child’s car sea in the back on the driver’s side, police said.

The sketch of a man authorities said tried to kidnap women in the Galveston area in September 2020.