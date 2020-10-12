Houston rapper Scarface searching for potential kidney donor on Twitter

HOUSTON – Since suffering irreparable damage to his kidneys after contracting COVID-19 in March, Houston rapper Scarface is now searching for a healthy volunteer willing to donate their kidney.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, took to Twitter to find a potential donor.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” Scarface tweeted.

The rapper was flooded with tweets from willing volunteers, many of which were fans of his music, according to Daily Mail.

“It would be returning the favor. Your music speaks to me more than any artist ever. Learned how to manage depression openly cause of you,” one fan wrote in response.

In just two days, Scarface offered an update to his fans online, writing “I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love!”

He explained that the process would take “2-3 months to see if [he is] a good candidate” for the transplant.

“In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all...” Scarface tweeted, insinuating that he is still searching for a donor, according to Daily Mail.