5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 9

Here are things for you to know for Friday, Oct. 9:
1. Prosecutors: Video shows man charged in Maliyah Bass case dumping trash bag into storm drain
2. Katy highschooler accused in kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl
3. Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden
4. County judges outline their plans for reopening bars after Abbott’s new order
5. ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics
More headlines you may be interested in
- Trump hails virus treatment, says he’s ready to do rallies
- Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
- 6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, try her for treason
- Houston transgender journalist, community leader Monica Roberts dies at 58
- Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to give away two $10K scholarships to 2 women of color