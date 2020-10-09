5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 9

Here are things for you to know for Friday, Oct. 9:

1. Prosecutors: Video shows man charged in Maliyah Bass case dumping trash bag into storm drain

Read more.

2. Katy highschooler accused in kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Read more.

3. Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Read more.

4. County judges outline their plans for reopening bars after Abbott’s new order

Read more.

5. ‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in