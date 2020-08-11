5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, August 11

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, August 11:

1. Family kicked off Southwest flight because 3-year-old boy with autism would not wear face mask

A Houston area mother said her family was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday morning because her 3-year-old son with autism would not wear a face mask.

Alyssa Sadler said she was trying to get back home from Midland, Texas, with her son and 1-year-old daughter. The flight initially left the gate but a crewmember said the plane would have to return when the boy wouldn’t keep the mask on, Alyssa said.

2. Cy-Fair teachers protest, speak out against district’s reopening plans

It was an organized show of support outside the Cy-Fair Independent School District Instructional Center with the occasional show of support from passersby on Jones Road in northwest Houston.

About a dozen protesters gathered outside the district’s headquarters to voice opposition to the school board’s plan to reopen schools on September 8th.

3. HISD is trying to find about 7,600 students with whom they lost contact after moving online in March, superintendent says

The Houston Independent School District’s number one obstacle since the coronavirus pandemic is trying to locate and contact more than 7,000 students, according to HISD Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

In an interview with MSNBC Monday afternoon, Lathan said since the district switched to virtual learning in March, they have lost contact with and have been trying to locate about 7,600 students. Lathan said it was a major concern for the district as they prepare for the new school year.

4. UTMB Health expected to lay off 200 as budget falls short by $174M, officials say in letter

In a letter to employees Monday, the University of Texas Medical Branch Health system interim president, Dr. Ben Raimer, told employees that despite efforts to hold off on job reductions during the coronavirus pandemic, the new budget will call for cutting about 200 jobs.

Raimer said there is a $174 million budget shortfall, due in large part to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will mainly be support staff and officials don’t anticipate there will be a need to cut jobs in clinical operations, research and among faculty in the medical school.

5. Players unite in push to save college season, create union

College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport’s biggest decisions.

The #WeAreUnited hashtag was used a week ago by a group of Pac-12 players in announcing a movement they say has the support of hundreds of peers within their conference. They have threatened mass opt-outs by players if concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for athletes are not addressed.

#BigTenUnited arrived on the scene a couple days later, a movement that claimed the backing off 1,000 Big Ten football players. Their demands were more targeted, strictly related to health and safety in dealing with COVID-19.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Xiphoid [zif-oid] (adjective) 1. (anatomy, zoology) sword-shaped; ensiform; 2. (noun) the xiphisternum.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Aug. 11, 1934: A group of federal prisoners classified as “most dangerous” arrives at Alcatraz Island, a 22-acre rocky outcrop situated 1.5 miles offshore in San Francisco Bay.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You will never win if you never begin.” - Helen Rowland

