Arandas Bakery will give away free sweet bread, bottle of hand sanitizer Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s popular Mexican-style bakeries, famous for serving warm conchas, is giving back to its community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arandas Bakery wants to make sure its customers are staying safe and taken care of by giving away one bag of pan dulce, also known as sweet bread in English, and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“We understand these are difficult times,” Arandas Bakery said on their Facebook post, translated from Spanish. “That’s why we want to support our community with a bag of sweet bread and a bottle of hand sanitizer absolutely free!”

Sabemos que son tiempos difíciles, es por eso que en Arandas Bakery queremos apoyar a nuestra comunidad con un Bolsa de... Posted by Arandas Bakery 59 Norte & Aldine Mail Rd on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The giveaway, according to the post on one of their Facebook pages, will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Arandas Bakery has four locations throughout the Houston-area participating in the giveaway. Find the nearest location near you:

9803 Gulf Freeway, Houston

8331 Beechnut, Houston

5307 Airline, Houston

11919 Eastex Freeway, Houston