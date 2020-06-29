5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 29

Here are things you need to know for Monday, June 29:

1. World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

2. Early voting starts Monday for the primary runoff in Texas. Here’s what you need to know.

Texas has open primaries, meaning you don’t have to be a registered member of either party to cast a ballot in a primary runoff.

With early voting starting Monday, this is what you need to know.

3. Mayor of Stafford, the longest-serving mayor in the nation, dies at 79

Leonard Scarcella, the mayor of Stafford, died around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the Fort Bend Democratic Party. He was 79.

Scarcella made history as the longest-serving mayor in the United States. He was voted into office at the age of 29. Last year, Scarcella celebrated 50 years of service with the city of Stafford.

4. H-E-B limits toilet tissue, hand sanitizers and other products amid COVID-19 pandemic

H-E-B is limiting the purchase of certain items in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company. The items include toilet tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer, hand soap and some medicines.

The company said limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.

5. Texas Republicans move forward with plans for an indoor convention in Houston, the state’s biggest coronavirus hot spot

As the coronavirus pandemic engulfs Texas’ metropolitan areas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has left the door open for massive indoor gatherings. And organizers are moving forward with some big ones, including the Texas Republican party’s upcoming convention in Houston.

WORD OF THE DAY

Ichnite [ik-nahyt] (noun) a fossil footprint.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 29, 1995: The American space shuttle Atlantis docks with the Russian space station Mir to form the largest man-made satellite ever to orbit the Earth.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Many a trip continues long after movement in time and space have ceased.” - John Steinbeck

