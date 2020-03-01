WeekHack: What you need to know about the 2020 primary election, more Houston happenings

Take a look at some of the biggest Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we sprinkled in a couple of national stories we thought you should know about.

Here’s what you need to know this week:

Texas Independence Day

On March 2, 1836, a group of 59 delegates packed the tiny town of Washington, about 80 miles northwest of Houston, and declared Texas a republic and independent from Mexico.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will rally in Houston Monday ahead of Super Tuesday.The campaign confirmed it will hold a rally on Monday, March 1, at 1 p.m. An event location is forthcoming.The planned rally comes one day before the Super Tuesday multi-state primary, which includes Texas.

More than a dozen states go to the polls this week, Texas included. If you plan to cast your ballot in person on Election Day, you can vote at your local polling place in the precinct where you are registered or at ANY Harris County polling location. For more information phone 713-755-6965 or visit www.harrisvotes.com.

Voters in the area will cast their vote in a lot of races this time around, including local races for Harris County sheriff and Fort Bend County sheriff.

Here’s who’s running for Harris County sheriff:

(R): Joe Danna, Paul Day, Randy Rush,

(D): Ed Gonzalez, Jerome Moore, Harry Zamora

Here’s who’s running for Fort Bend County sheriff:

(R): Trever Nehls, Siddiqi Muzaffar, John Minchew

(D): Eric Fagan, Geneane Hughes, Holland Jones

Houston, bust out your boots, track down your cowboy hats and get ready to embrace Texas cowboy culture once again. It’s rodeo time. One of the world’s largest gatherings of cattlemen and cowboys begins Tuesday, March 3 and runs through Monday, March 22. Whether you brave the crowds and traffic in the name of festival food, family fun, or music, we’ve rounded up all the info you need to traverse the raucous good time that is Rodeo Houston.

On Wednesday, the Houston Independent School District School Board will hold its first meeting since the FBI and other federal officials descended on the administration building of the Houston Independent School District and the home of the district’s chief operating officer Thursday. It’s not clear what has prompted the investigation.

Chick-fil-A will open its first Friendswood restaurant at 1757 South Friendswood Drive on Thursday, March 5. Ahead of the opening, the newstaurant will host a 12-hour First 100 Campout party, where attendees brave enough to camp out overnight will win a year's worth of Chick-fil-A. Upwards of 100 campers will win a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage). Participants can begin gathering in the restaurant parking lot at 5:30 p.m. on March 4. The location features a dual-lane drive-thru, a 112-seat dining room with a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio. The Friendswood Chick-fil-A is the chain’s 72nd location in the Houston area.

Discovery Green’s outdoor roller rink is rolling back on the scene. The rink will open daily from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, April 12, 2020. On Friday, the park will celebrate opening night with a kickoff concert and free skate rentals for all and free admission for the first 50 skaters to show up. Discovery Green is a 12-acre park located in Downtown Houston. Rink admission is $8 per person with an additional $4 skate rental.

The 2020 Houston Black Heritage Festival is a celebration of African American culture. On Saturday, thousands will flock to Midtown Park to celebrate black heritage with music, art and more. Midtown Park is located in the heart of Midtown Houston, at 2811 Travis Street.

Hundreds of kayakers and canoers will take to Buffalo Bayou for the state’s largest canoe and kayak race. Paddlers will traverse a 15-mile course through the city’s bayous and waterways. The minimum entry age is 12. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Searching for some new books to read but don’t want to bust out the big bucks? Consider a trip to the Houston Library Foundation’s Big Book Sale Saturday at the foundation’s warehouse, 6510 W Little York Road. Except a huge selection of new and gently used books at bargain prices. Hardbacks books are $5, paperback books are $3 and children’s books are $2.