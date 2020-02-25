LIST: There will be nearly 100 food vendors at this year’s Houston rodeo

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo offers plenty of food throughout the grounds to satisfy all your decadent and bizarre cravings.

The list below will not only guide you to rodeo treasures but can also serve as a year-round guide to the best food in the Houston-area.

Menu options include American, barbecue, Mexican, international, pizza, seafood, snacks, sweets, beverages and carnival foods.

American

Blue Ribbon Grill (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Burton Sausage (NRG Center Lobby)

The Finer Diner (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Fletch (NRG Park The Junction)

Handmade Burgers (NRG Park The Junction)

Holmes Smokehouse (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Jack’s Fries (NRG Pack The Junction)

Jasper’s Rattlesnake Round-Up (NRG Arena)

Paradise Burgers (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Ranch House Burger Barn (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby)

Spring’s Country Kitchen and Kettle Corn (NRG Park The Junction)

Texas Pride Grill (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Texas-Sized Pizza and Burger & Chili Shack (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Texas Skillet (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

The Tot Spot & Mac Shack (NRG Park The Junction)

Barbecue

Goode Company Barbeque (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Harlon’s BBQ (NRG Park The Junction)

New Braunfels Smokehouse (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Oakridge Smokehouse (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park The Junction)

Pappas Bar-B-Q (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Ranch House Meat Company #2 (NRG Park The Junction)

Triple J’s Smokehouse (NRG Park The Junction)

Yoakum Packing Company (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Beverages

Daq Shack (NRG Park The Junction), NRG Park South of Astrodome)

Half Moon Saloon (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Joe’s Ale House (NRG Center, NRG Park Circle Drive, NRG Park Rodeo Plaza, NRG Park The Junction, NRG Park South of Astrodome)

Margaritaville (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Ranch House Lemonade (NRG Park The Junction)

The Float Saloon (NRG Park The Junction)

International

Greek Grill (NRG Arena)

Island Noodles (NRG Park The Junction)

Mexican

Alamo Tamale & Taco (NRG Center Lobby)

Cadillac Bar (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

El Patio Restaurant (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Freebirds World Burrito (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Fruteria Cano (NRG Park Circle Drive)

Go Tejano Diner (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Laredo Taco Company (NRG Arena)

Tad’s Bodacious Burrito (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Pizza

Swain’s Pizza On A Stick (NRG Park The Junction)

Texas-Sized Pizza By The Giant Slice (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Texas-Sized Pizza By The Slice (NRG Center Lobby)

Seafood

Cajun’s Unlimited (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Sudie’s Catfish House (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Snacks

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (NRG Park Circle Drive)

Fields of Corn (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park The Junction)

Go Nuts and More (NRG Center Lobby)

Sweets

Casa de Yummy (NRG Park The Junction)

Cobbler Cafe (NRG Center Lobby)

Crown Cinnamon Rolls II (NRG Park Circle Drive)

Dippin’ Dots (NRG Center Lobby)

Fredericksburg Mini-Donut Co. (NRG Park Circle Drive)

Fried What! (NRG Park The Junction)

Granny’s Cheesecake & More (NRG Arena, NRG Center Lobby)

Kona Ice (NRG Park Circle Drive, NRG Park The Junction)

Marble Slab Creamery (NRG Center Lobby, NRG Park Circle Drive, NRG Arena)

Once Upon a Cone (NRG Park The Junction)

Piche’s Beignets (NRG Park The Junction)

Sills Funnel Cakes (NRG Park Rodeo Plaza)

Stubby’s Cinnamon Rolls (NRG Arena, NRG Center Lobby)

Sweet Feed-Cinnamon Roasted Nuts (NRG Center Lobby)

The Original Minneapple Pie (NRG Park Circle)

Carnival

Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ

Big Dogs II

Biggy’s II

Big Texas BBQ

Bishop Chicken Stand

Candy Factory

Corn Junction

Corn Shack

Cowboy Kettle Corn

Dutchmen’s Funnel Cake

Enzo’s Pizzeria

Fried A Fair

Fried A Fair II

Get Fried

Going Nuts

Kid Shack

First Class Ice Cream

Marcus Hot Dog

McKinney Corn Dog

McKinney Funnel Cake

Mustard’s Café

Nitro Treats

Spud Ranch BBQ

Squeezers

Sweet Cheeks

Sweet Dreams

Sweeties

Tater Twister

Texas Steak Out Grill

Totally Baked Cookie Joint

To see what food item each carnival vendor will be offering, click here.