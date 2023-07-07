Veteran comedian Donnell Rawlings stops by Houston Life

HOUSTON – Get ready to laugh out loud!

Comedian Donnell Rawlings stops by Studio B with a preview of his forthcoming shows at the Houston Improv.

to hear how he went from serving in the US Air Force to becoming one of the funniest people in the entertainment industry.

Donnell is part of the Dave Chappelle comedians crew and won fans around the world with his sketches as Ashy Larry on Comedy Central’s ‘Chappelle’s Show.’

Donnell’s stand-up routines are popular on Netflix, where he has appeared on “The Degenerates” and Snoop Dogg’s Netflix special alongside Katt Williams, Mike Epps, and Sommore.

Plus, he continues traveling the globe performing alongside Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Donnell was most recently seen co-starring as the beloved ‘Alvin’ on Starz’s BMF/Black Mafia Family.

He’s also known for his podcast, The Donnell Rawlings Show, which can be found on YouTube and all major platforms.

Donnell is headlining the Houston Improv starting tonight July 7th to July 9.

