Feeling thirsty? Here are 10 breweries you can safely enjoy a cold pint at
Grab a drink while social distancing
HOUSTON – Whether you’re working from home or returned back to the office, we can all agree on one thing, “it’s five o’clock somewhere.” After a long day at work, what better way to unwind than with a nice cold pint of local craft beer.
With the recent announcement of Governor Abbott’s outlines of Phase 2, bars, craft breweries and wine tasting rooms can operate once again with at 25% capacity. This new lift is now allowing patrons a chance to sip on their favorite brews in their favorite taprooms.
Although not all bars and breweries are open, we rounded 10 breweries in the Houston area where you can enjoy a cold pint while practicing safe distancing.
If you’re still debating about sitting in a taproom, don’t worry these places offer plenty of to-go options for those who prefer to drink safely at home.
Under the Radar Brewery
Address: 1506 Truxillo St, Houston, TX 77004
Website: undertheradarbrewery.com
Phone: (281) 974-1473
Safety Measures: The brewery has plenty of space for social distancing and has made a few changes for your safety and the safety of its staff.
Holler Brewing Co.
Address: 2206 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007
Website: hollerbeer.com
Phone: (832) 781-0555
Safety Measures: The taproom is now open for outdoor seating only. It is also providing hand sanitizer stations, single-serving bottled water, and beer will be served in plastic cups. Contactless payments are available. The taproom also encourages guests to use facemasks inside of the building.
Sigma Brewing Company
View this post on Instagram
🚨DOUBLE CAN RELEASE FRIDAY🚨. . This Friday, Intermezzo with Blackberry, Raspberry, and Boysenberry makes its return. This heavily fruited berlinerweisse is perfect for drinking as the weather gets warmer, and is an all-time favorite of ours. Available in 4 packs for $16, singles, and on draft in the taproom. . In addition to Intermezzo, Shutdown #4 makes its debut this Friday! This IPA is west coast in build, but lower bitterness and a high tropical fruit-forward dry hop makes it a true crusher. 7% ABV, $14/4 pack. . Both beers have been listed on the online store for pre-order! . #craftbeer #drinklocalbeer #drinklocal #supportlocal #beer #brewery #sour #ipa #houston #texas #craftbeerlife #beerstagram #instabeer #beertography #good #instagood #explore #beertime #beerme
Address: 3118 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Website: sigmabrewingcompany.com
Phone: (346) 352-3190
Safety measures: The taproom is open only to order beer for consumption outdoors and to use the restrooms. If you want to go in, the company asks that you wear a mask. If you don’t bring a mask, it will have sanitary disposable masks at no charge. The taproom asks that everyone be cognizant of social distancing guidelines. It has added lines on the floor inside to help you stay aware of others’ space. It will remain extra vigilant in its sanitization protocols. All beer will be served in plastic cups. Hand sanitizer will be readily available. The beer will be good, cold, and refreshing, but iced water will be available in droves. Online orders can be picked up at the back garage door.
Walking Stick Brewing Co.
Address: 956 Judiway St, Houston, TX 77018
Website: walkingstickbrewing.com
Phone: (713) 300-1866
Safety Measures: The taproom has limited taproom seating, no inside bar service available and tables in both beer gardens should not exceed six individuals. It also has two stations, gloves, and sanitizer available for its customers.
Texas Leaguer Brewing Company
Address: 13503 Pike Rd, Missouri City, TX 77489
Website: txleaguer.com
Phone: (832) 895-9000
Safety Measures: The brewery is proving sanitizing stations for its guests. Staff members are wearing protective gloves when interacting with guests and making sure each table is sanitized between customers. All tables are six feet apart and only permitting six guests per table.
Spindletap Brewery
View this post on Instagram
Beer Release today at 11:00am! First come, first serve! The Taproom will be open to the public, and there will be a drive thru option for to-go, canned beer. Thursday Hours: 9am - 10pm 9am - 11am: To-Go Beer Only 11am - 10pm: Open for Full Service! Both beers will be on tap at this time! 11am: Beer Release Begins! Break 'em Off DIPA: Brewed with Sabro and Galaxy Hops- 8% ABV **No purchase limit. ** Price: $18/4-pack One Love DIPA: Brewed with Simcoe and Nugget Hops – 8.5% ABV **No purchase limit. ** Price: $18/4-pack Please see below for our open taproom guidelines. Our first priority is to keep everyone safe and we will be enforcing the following: 1. Access to the taproom will be at 25% capacity. 2. 6 ft. social distancing will be enforced in the taproom. 3. No crowding around the bar and tables, inside or outside. 4. Limit 6 people per table. Do not move any of the tables or chairs, inside or outside. 5. Beer & Wine will be served in plastic cups. 6. Please dispose of your plastic cups in trash cans placed around the taproom & outside. 7. We will have sanitizing stations placed inside and outside. 8. Please note posted signs and 6 ft. place markers while on premise. 9. Credit card payments are preferred. Thanks for you're cooperation! For questions or more information, please email info@spindletap.com or call (713) 325-1477.
Address: 10622 Hirsch Rd, Houston, TX 77016
Website: spindletap.com
Phone: (713) 325-1477
Safety Measures: Access to the taproom will be at 25% capacity and six feet social distancing will be enforced. No crowding around the bar and tables, inside or outside. There is a limit of six people per table. Customers are not allowed to move any of the tables or chairs, inside or outside. Beer & Wine will be served in plastic cups. It will have sanitizing stations placed inside and outside. There will be posted signs and place markers while on-premise and credit card payments are preferred.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co
View this post on Instagram
Blurring the lines between Imperial Red & Barley Wine, Comrade Cowbell is aggressively hop-forward yet dangerously sessionable. Resinous pine & bright cherry play battle with the soft toffee sweetness. The complex malt body is dry hopped to balance bitter & juicy with a satisfyingly crisp finish. #Beer must break you. It make you ride bear through forest & river. It liberates proletariat palates from the tyranny of light yellow beer.
Address: 2101 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007
Website: buffbrew.com
Phone: (713) 750-9795
Safety Measures: Guests are seated six feet apart, six guests or less per table and incorporated single-use disposable menus. The guidelines across the board require “regular” sanitization of common areas. It is also requiring its staff to sanitize common areas and hot zones on the hour with a signed checklist. All of its hospitality staff are wearing disposable gloves and changing gloves between every single customer interaction to ensure maximum safety.
Local Group Brewing
View this post on Instagram
Double Vertigo is back! At 8.8% ABV with juicy, tropical fruit flavors and aromatics, this #neiipa is an easy-drinking heavy-hitter with double the dry-hop, double the haze and an extra-soft mouthfeel.⠀ ⠀ We heard you, and we're thrilled to report that it's ready to pour into tallboys, take home and enjoy 🍺⠀ ⠀ Head to our website (link in bio) to place an order for pick-up within 30 from 11-8, Wed-Sun.⠀ ⠀ #houstonbeer #houstonhazies #drinkhouston #houstonbrewery #texascraftbeer #drinklocal #drinkcraft #hardyyards #nearnorthsidehouston
Address: 1504 Chapman St, Houston, TX 77009
Website: localgroupbrewing.com
Phone: (713) 429-1884
Safety Measures: The taproom is currently limited to its capacity. It has a sanitizing station in the patio and all tables are set up to be six feet apart. Doors are equipped with a foot handle to have touchless entry into the building. Staff members are required to wear gloves and masks at all times and have a sanitizing station to clean tables, door handles, tablets and hands at ease.
Vallensons Brewing Company
View this post on Instagram
Back to Business! #FUCOVID19! Our taproom will reopen at 25% capacity this Friday at 3pm! The taproom is small but our outdoor space is HUGE and is great for social distancing! For your safety and ours, you will see some temporary changes in how we operate. Tables will be more than 6 feet apart with only 6 people allowed per table. We ask that tables not be moved during this time. In addition to the inside bar, we will have an outside bar. Due to the current restrictions, all outdoor games/balls have been removed and will not be permitted for now. Extreme sanitation will continue throughout the brewery. Please be patient with us as we work through these temporary restrictions. We can't express enough how much we appreciate you all! THANKS for your continuous support during this very difficult time. We hope to see you this weekend! Cheers!
Address: 4081 Rice Drier Rd, Pearland, TX 77581
Website: vallensons.com
Phone: (281) 617-7537
Safety Measures: The taproom will reopen at 25% capacity. The taproom is small but its outdoor space is HUGE and is great for social distancing! Tables will be more than six feet apart with only six people allowed per table. Tables are not allowed to be moved during this time. In addition to the inside bar, it will have an outside bar. Due to the current restrictions, all outdoor games/balls have been removed and will not be permitted for now. Extreme sanitation will continue throughout the brewery.
4J Brewing Company
Address: 1348 Cedar Post Ln, Houston, TX 77055
Website: 4jbrewingcompany.com
Phone: (713) 678-0776
Cheers!
