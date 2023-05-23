Regal Rivercrest retreat with villa vibes waltzes onto market

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home – wait, scratch that, make it a mega mansion – with square footage rivaling a small department store, a chandelier in every room is an essential, a massive pool/cabana combo is of the utmost necessity, and a luxe stable is a must-have you simply can’t live without. Oh, and you won’t settle for anything under $9.95 million.

Well, we’ve got some stellar news for you: A magnificent mansion offering an abundance of opulence is up for grabs – and it’s perfect for you.

Represented by Gigi Huang and Dustan Gawthorp of Douglas Elliman Realty, the regal residence sits in repose at 6 West Rivercrest Drive. The sprawling estate comprises 3.7 acres in Houston’s Briar Forest neighborhood.

The enormous abode boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and five half-bathrooms in a 23,562-square-foot floorplan.

Found throughout the lavish home are grand staircases, ornate ceilings, stone columns, hand crafted flooring, exotic stone countertops, and custom maple paneling (imported from Canada and carved by artisans in San Miguel), along with intricate woodwork, ironwork and golf leaf accents.

“From the main entrance, you are adorned with features characterized by Palladian architectural design and breathtaking views with a breadth of details,” the listing reads. “The home showcases features of symmetrical facades and a focus on simplicity of beauty based on the principles of classical antiquity and Renaissance Humanism, all while incorporating elements of the past into modern design.”

Words don’t do justice to this pricey pad. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 6 West Rivercrest Drive.

6 West Rivercrest Drive (©SteveChennPhotography2023)

