Our last freezing morning is Tuesday

Temperatures warming back to the 70s this week

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Monday’s Forecast:

We can put the hard freeze warnings behind us. While morning temperatures are still at, or slightly below freezing, we are above 25 degrees. We’ll warm up to the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies.

10-day forecast:

Tuesday morning is our last freeze. Houston will fall to 32 degrees and that will be our last time to get this cold throughout the rest of the 10-day forecast. Temperatures are back in the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Rain is expected Thursday, Friday and Monday of next week. It does look dry for our New Year’s weekend.

