12 stories you need to read to get you ready for the Texans showdown with the Chiefs

The Houston Texans’ Divisional Playoff showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday and we’ve got all the information you need to be game ready.

You can watch the game on CBS. Here’s how you can stream it and watch it on the go.

The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs have already played this season, but that was all the way back in week six. Players on both sides have mentioned that the teams playing Sunday are far different than the ones from October. Read more.

After Saturday’s snow storm, conditions appear to be cold but manageable for the players. Fans may want to bring a few extra layers as kickoff temperatures will only be in the mid-30s with clouds and a chance for a few flurries. Read more.

The Texans secondary faces a tall task in defending “The Cheetah” aka wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Neutralizing Hill’s speed is something teams have struggled with all season, as Hill boasts 7 touchdowns, 58 catches and 860 yards so far. Read more.

The Chiefs pose a problem every week for every team they face. However, here are three players, beyond Mahomes, that the Texans should be greatly concerned with. Read more.

When he’s healthy, the Texans have one of the best offenses in the league and Will Fuller is one of the league’s top deep threats. When he’s out, Deshaun Watson’s options are limited, especially when you get past Kenny Stills at wide receiver. Read more.

Both teams need a win to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans who advanced Saturday night after upsetting the top seeded Baltimore Ravens 28-12. Here are the keys. Read more.

As the Houston Texans gear up for their Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, we’re taking a look back at some of the more amazing moments of the season told through videos. Read more.

There are watch parties all over the city you can attend on Sunday. Here are six we have rounded up. Read more.

There is a competition happening off the field aside from the playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Who has the best barbecue? Read more.

Here’s what Texans gear you should wear and where in Houston you can get it. We’ve rounded up our favorite gear you can get to help cheer on your team. Read more.

H Town Restaurant group is going all out with Texans-themed cocktails for fans to enjoy as they rally for the team to advanced in the playoffs. The special game-day drinks created by beverage director Sean Beck are named Battle Red, Bulls on Parade and Houston Strong. Read more.

Meet Thomas Irby and his wife Pamela. They call themselves the fortunate fans of the Texans, and it’s clear why once you step into their Spring home, which is filled to the brim with Texans paraphernalia. Read more.