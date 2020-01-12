Texans Looking To Play In Some Cold Winter Weather At Arrowhead Tomorrow

Going deep into the NFL playoffs can sometimes lead to playing in some very harsh winter conditions when the Texans are on the road. Tomorrow, the Houston Texans get ready to lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. So what will the Texans and their fans need to be ready for to battle the elements along with Patrick Mahomes?

The storms that came through our area yesterday were also part of the same system that dumped a few inches of snow across Kansas City as well. However, conditions appear to be cold but manageable for the players. However, fans may want to add a few extra layers as kick off temps will only be in the mid 30s with clouds and a chance for a few flurries.

Arrowhead

Meanwhile, we’re looking at a nearly perfect forecast to WATCH the Texans either at home or out with your friends and family. We’ll get back to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and about 30 degrees warmer! Kickoff temps around 2pm locally will be in the mid 60s.