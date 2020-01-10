Want to be game ready for Sunday? Here’s where you can get the best Texans gear

HOUSTON – Fans across the city will come together in support of the Houston Texans on Sunday, and this what they need to wear.

The Texans are only two wins away from making it to the Super Bowl. The team will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kick off is set for 2:05 p.m.

Here’s what to wear and where to get it:

AFC South Division Champions long ($32) and short sleeve ($28) t-shirts. Also available in women’s cut ($28-$32) and youth ($22) sizes. The short sleeve is also sold by Academy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

2019 AFC South Division Champions gear for Houston Texans

Playoffs bound long ($32) and short sleeve ($28) t-shirts. Also available in women’s cut ($28-$32) and youth ($22) sizes.

Playoffs bound t-shirt for Houston Texans 2019 season

Battle Red long ($32) and short sleeve ($28) t-shirts. Also available in women’s cut and youth ($22) sizes.

Battle Red t-shirt design for Houston Texans 2019 playoffs merchandise.

AFC South Division Champions navy ($25) and white ($31) adjustable hats. The white hat is also sold by Academy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Houston Texans 2019 AFC South Division Champions hats

These items are expected to ship within one business day, according to the website. All team shop orders placed by 12:58 a.m. on Sunday will ship for free when the code YARDS is applied.

Fan can also shop The Houston Texans team store located within NRG Stadium. The shop is open for the extended hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. throughout the playoffs.