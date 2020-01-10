Where to get Texans-themed cocktails at Houston bars on game day

HOUSTON – As the Houston Texans are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, bartenders for H Town Restaurant group are anticipating the game-day crowds and have prepared a good mix of cocktails for them.

H Town Restaurant group is going all out with Texans-themed cocktails for fans to enjoy as they rally for the team to advanced in the playoffs. The special game-day drinks are named Battle Red, Bulls on Parade and Houston Strong.

Battle Red is a blood orange soda mixed with silver tequila, campari, peach brandy and lemon juice, topped with slices of jalapeno.

Bulls on Parade is a Saint Arnold’s Art Car IPA mixed with Silencio Mezcal, habanero sauce, worchester, sangrita, lime and gusano salt.

Houston Strong is a margarita made with Los Altos Olmeca blanco tequila, Combier original triple sec, Aperol, lime, grapefruit peel and salt.

Sound good to you? All three cocktails will be served on Sunday at the following restaurants:

• Hugo’s is an upscale Mexican restaurant offering a menu of traditional dishes.

Located at 1600 Westheimer Road

• Caracol is a Mexican coastal restaurant offering a menu of seafood dishes.

Located at 2200 Post Oak Blvd. Suite #160

• Xochi is a Mexican restaurant offering a menu of Oaxana dishes.

Located at 1777 Walker St. Suite A

• Backstreet Cafe is a cozy bistro with a backyard patio offering a menu of home style American dishes.

Located at 1103 South Shepard Drive