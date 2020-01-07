Here are 5 watch parties you can attend Sunday where you can cheer on the Texans

HOUSTON – The Texans are just two wins away from their first Super Bowl.

After beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime this past weekend at NRG Stadium, the team is on their way to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

The game is set for a 2:05 p.m. kick off on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are five watch parties being hosted in Houston:

303 Memorial City

The Square at Memorial City invites everyone to gather at the lawn and cheer on the Texans together. Guest can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages.

The Square at Memorial City Mall.

1613 Richmond Ave., Houston

Deals: $15-$20 beer buckets, $13 carafe mimosa and sangria, $5 shot wheel

922 Holman Street Suite A, Houston

Deals: $4 hometown draft pints, $1 jello shots

22756 Westheimer Parkway Suite 190, Katy

Deals: $7 pizzas, beer bucket specials

1411 Spring Cypress Road, Spring

Deals: FREE food, $1 draft beers