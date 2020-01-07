Here are 5 watch parties you can attend Sunday where you can cheer on the Texans
HOUSTON – The Texans are just two wins away from their first Super Bowl.
After beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime this past weekend at NRG Stadium, the team is on their way to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
The game is set for a 2:05 p.m. kick off on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here are five watch parties being hosted in Houston:
The Square at Memorial City
303 Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City invites everyone to gather at the lawn and cheer on the Texans together. Guest can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages.
Reverly on Richmond
1613 Richmond Ave., Houston
Deals: $15-$20 beer buckets, $13 carafe mimosa and sangria, $5 shot wheel
The Brass Tap
922 Holman Street Suite A, Houston
Deals: $4 hometown draft pints, $1 jello shots
The Local Bar
22756 Westheimer Parkway Suite 190, Katy
Deals: $7 pizzas, beer bucket specials
Texas Card House
1411 Spring Cypress Road, Spring
Deals: FREE food, $1 draft beers
