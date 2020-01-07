66ºF

Local Sports

Here are 5 watch parties you can attend Sunday where you can cheer on the Texans

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are just two wins away from their first Super Bowl.

After beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime this past weekend at NRG Stadium, the team is on their way to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

The game is set for a 2:05 p.m. kick off on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are five watch parties being hosted in Houston:

The Square at Memorial City

303 Memorial City

The Square at Memorial City invites everyone to gather at the lawn and cheer on the Texans together. Guest can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages.

The Square at Memorial City Mall.

Reverly on Richmond

1613 Richmond Ave., Houston

Deals: $15-$20 beer buckets, $13 carafe mimosa and sangria, $5 shot wheel

The Brass Tap

922 Holman Street Suite A, Houston

Deals: $4 hometown draft pints, $1 jello shots

The Local Bar

22756 Westheimer Parkway Suite 190, Katy

Deals: $7 pizzas, beer bucket specials

Texas Card House

1411 Spring Cypress Road, Spring

Deals: FREE food, $1 draft beers

