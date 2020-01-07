5 things to know if you want to attend the Texans game in Kansas City

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans advanced to the Divisional Round and are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Below you’ll find a list of five things you should take into consideration if you’re thinking about heading out there to support Bill O’Brien and his men.

1. Plane tickets

United Airlines offers the most economical flight fare.

For $284 you get a round-trip flight that will depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday or Friday and land at Kansas City International Aiport. The return flight would be on Monday.

If you depart on Saturday, a day before the game, you’ll pay $23 more.

2. Hotels

There are three hotels located within a three-mile radius from Arrowhead Stadium.

Best Western Premier Kansas City Sports Complex Hotel, Drury Inn & Suites Kansas City Stadium and Adam’s Mark Hotel & Conference Center at the Sports Stadium. Complex

3. Gameday tickets

Ticketmaster only has resale tickets available for purchase. Prices range from $150 to $1,150.

4. Parking at Arrowhead Stadium

Save $10 by purchasing a single-gameday parking pass online.

If you’d rather pay when you’re there be sure to take cash, parking will cost $60.

5. Meet up with other Texans fans

Join the Traveling Texans Facebook group to stay updated on all Texans fan activities.

More game info.

Kick-off is set for 2:05 p.m.

You can watch the game from home on CBS.