J.J. Watt wants this adorable Houston kid to be his ‘personal hype man’

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt, has a pint-sized superfan with the energy of a stadium full of fans.

The Texans won a playoff game against the Bills last weekend and one fan, in particular, was definitely more excited than the rest.

Twitter user @RickyCumby posted a video of his son on Jan. 4 after the Texans won.

“My son’s kind of a big @JJWatt fan lol!” he captioned.

In the video, adults tell the little boy named Logan that the Texans won. He begins cheering and screaming, “That’s what happens!" After screaming that a couple times, jumping and even lifting a chair over his head, the boy says, “That is what happens when you have J.J. Watt!”

The adorable video of the little superfan made it all the way to the Texans superstar, who retweeted the video with the caption, “I need this kid to be my personal hype man. Got me believing in myself, hyped up, ready to conquer the world. I gotta meet him.”

After Watt responded, @RickyCumby posted a follow-up video of his son’s reaction when he finds out his idol sent him a message, and needless to say, his reaction was just as adorable.

We really hope these two get to meet each other soon!