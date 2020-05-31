Reopening Texas: This week, Houston Zoo, Children’s Museum of Houston and Southeast Texas driver license offices reopen

Here are the most important things happening in the week ahead:

Where to find free food in the Houston area this week

Amid the pandemic, as some face layoffs or weeks without work, the demand for food assistance has increased at Houston-area food banks and distribution sites.

The Houston Food Bank, the Houston Independent School District and several other Houston-area organizations are stepping in to support Houstonians during a time when so many are in need.

Click here for more information on dates, times and locations where families can find free food in the Houston area.

Youth sports and camps can reopen beginning Sunday

Abbott said that youth sports, camps and programs like Little League will be permitted to open on Sunday, May 31. Parents will be allowed to attend the events so long as they practice social distancing. Day youth camps and and overnight youth camps are also permitted to reopen.

Click here for more information.

School districts can begin summer school programs beginning Sunday

According to Abbott, districts have the option to provide summer classes as long as they follow social distancing and other health protocols.

Classes can begin as soon as June 1, Abbott said.

The Houston Independent School District is opting to hold virtual summer school for more than 40,000 students. The district’s virtual summer instruction is scheduled to run from June 8 to July 2.

Click here for more information on how it will work.

Recreational sports program for adults can resume beginning Sunday

Recreational sports programs for adults may resume, but games and competitions cannot resume until June 15.

2020 Atlantic hurricane season begins Monday

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season begins Monday, June 1 and ends on Monday, November 30.

The NHC anticipates a 60% chance for an ABOVE-normal season, a 30% chance for an AVERAGE season, and a 10% chance for a BELOW-normal season.

As to how many, the NHC forecasts 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and three to six of those becoming major hurricanes, which is a Category 3 or higher (more than 110 mph winds).

The NHC bases this forecast on a number of factors which include warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

Click here for more information from KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley.

Houston Zoo reopening Tuesday

The zoo announced it will reopen to members and guests on Tuesday, June 3 after closing its gates to the public nearly three months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoo members get early access. They can visit the zoo on June 1 and June 2 for preview days before the zoo opens to the general public.

While the zoo is opening back up, it’s not business as usual. The Houston Zoo put in place several new COVID-19 safety measures. Click here to review the new protocols.

Click here for more information about the zoo’s reopening plans or to buy tickets.

Texas Department of Public Safety offices in Southeast Texas will reopen Tuesday with limited capacity

DPS Driver License Offices in the Southeast Texas Region, which includes Harris County, will open on June 3 by appointment only and with limited services.

Those who currently do not possess a Texas driver license, commercial driver license (CDL), learner permit or identification card, as well as those who need a drive test can schedule appointments, according to a release.

A phased reopening of driver license offices began on May 26.

Click here for more information.

Children’s Museum Houston reopening to members Tuesday

This week, the museum will reopen its doors after temporarily closing for nearly three months due to COVID-19.

The Museum will be among the first children’s museums in the nation to reopen and will welcome Museum Members first on June 3 and 4. Then, the general public on June 5, according to a release.

The museums is reopening with adjusted hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with Free Family Night Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.) and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The museum will control the flow of visitors through timed tickets, along with pre-reserved entry and exit times. Timed entry tickets for 2.5-hour visit will ensure a consistent flow of families at a 20-percent reduced capacity, according to a release.

Staff will check visitors’ temperature upon entry using no-touch thermal scanners. Adults and children over the age of two are required to wear masks to enter the museum.

Fresh Café and Fiddle Sticks Toys will also reopen.

Click here for more information.

Citywide outdoor celebration planned for graduating HISD seniors Friday

Students will be invited to return to their campuses in their caps and gowns for the event, which will take place on Friday, June 5, simultaneously outside each HISD high school. All seniors attending will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The celebration is the brainchild of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who will deliver his own words of encouragement to the class of 2020, according to a release.

The citywide event will also feature a star-studded video tribute from a number of national and local celebrities, from music to sports to food and fashion including 50 CentAstronaut Chris CassidyActress Chandra Wilson Houston Texan JJ WattOlympic gold medalist Simone BilesRapper Slim ThugCountry Singer RaeLynnHouston Astro Carlos CorreaHouston Rockets P.J. TuckerThe Suffers Kam FranklinFashion designer Chloe DaoSaxophonist Kyle Turner Houston Dynamo and Dash Star players.

Click here for more information.