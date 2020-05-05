List of food distribution sites in the Houston area this week

Published: May 5, 2020, 6:39 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 6:56 am

HOUSTON – Here is a list of food distribution events that are going on in the Houston area this week. If you know of an event that is not listed here, leave the information in the comments on this story so that others can see it.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact the agency that is organizing the event directly.

Most of these types of events end when supplies run out.

HISD events

Tuesday, May 5

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 9 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 9 a.m.

Thomas Middle School, 5655 Selinsky Road, 11 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 3 p.m.

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 9 a.m.

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 11 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 3 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 East Hardy Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 9 a.m.

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 11 a.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Dr., 3 p.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 3 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 9 a.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 9 a.m.

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 11 a.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 p.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

YMCA events

Tuesday

*Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 12351 Kuykendahl Road, Houston TX 77067, 11 a.m. until supplies last

*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 6001 Gulf Freeway, Houston TX 77023, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 5202 Griggs Road, Houston TX 77021, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Brenda and John Duncan Family YMCA (Food Distribution), 10655 Clay Rd,, Houston, TX 77041, 4:30 p.m. until supplies last

Wednesday

*Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 12321 Alief Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77082, 11 a.m. until supplies last

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston TX, 77049, 11 a.m. until supplies last

*T.W. Davis Family YMCA Hosted at Four Corners Community Center (Food Distribution), 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

YMCA International Services (Food Pantry), Westpark Dr., Suite 600, Houston, TX 77057, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday

*Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 6001 Gulf Freeway, Houston TX 77023, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, 11 a.m. until supplies last

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Food Distribution), Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd., 77060, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

*Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution) **NEW SITE**, 10800 Scott St, Houston, TX 77047, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry), 808 Pease St, Houston, TX 77002, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday

*Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Leroy Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 12321 Alief Clodine Rd, Houston, TX 77082, 11 a.m. until supplies last

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston TX, 77049, 11 a.m. until supplies las

YMCA International Services (Food Distribution), Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

*Huntsville Family YMCA hosted at Bowers Stadium at Sam Houston State University (Food Distribution), 620 Bowers Rd Huntsville, TX 77340, 4:30 p.m. until supplies last

Saturday

*Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 12351 Kuykendahl Road, Houston TX 77067, 11 a.m. until supplies last

Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution), 6700 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston TX 77074, 11 a.m. until supplies last

*Pasadena Convention Center (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) **NEW SITE**, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505, 1 p.m. until supplies last

Houston Humane Society

The Houston Humane Society is holding a pet food distribution event. Here is the information.

Date: May 5th, 2020

Time: 10am-3pm (open to all)

Where: Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX

Dynamo & Dash

Pop-up market is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 5, at BBVA Stadium.

Houston Dynamo and Dash players & Diesel to participate in delivering produce and giveaways to vehicles.

Produce boxes are $20, include random assortment of fruits & vegetables; each customer receives Dynamo or Dash giveaway item and voucher for tickets to a future match.

Baker Ripley

Families receive bags of fresh produce provided via these drive-thru food distribution events. Walk-ups are accepted.