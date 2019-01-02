News 2 Know: Heavy rain looms in forecast, wrong-way driver found asleep in road and more

Good morning! Today is going to be a busy day in the weather department. A flash flood watch is in effect until noon Thursday, and some areas could see up to 5 inches on rain.
Today is also National Buffet Day, which could put a damper on your resolutions should you choose to celebrate by going out to eat.
Today's Weather
Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast and a timeline for when to expect the heavy rain.
Local News
Wrong-way drunk driver found fast asleep in middle of major Houston highway, police say
A wrong-way driver in southwest Houston alarmed drivers and authorities for more reasons than one. Read more >
Community activist shares new photos, videos of 7-year-old killed in shooting
The death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has caught the attention of a community activist in New York City, who has offered a large sum of money to whoever turns in her killer. Read more >
1 killed in crash after 14-year-old driver runs red light in north Harris County, officials say
A woman was killed in a crash after a 14-year-old driver failed to stop at a red light Tuesday afternoon in north Harris County, police said. Read more >
Texas News
Don't mess with Texas: Longhorns mascot Bevo charges after Georgia bulldog mascot
This mascot meeting didn't go as planned. Read more >
National News
Toddler rushed to hospital after rhino encounter at Florida zoo
A 2-year-old girl was injured at a Florida zoo during a private rhino encounter experience, zoo officials said. Read More >
Prepare to Binge
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July. Read More >
