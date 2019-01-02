News 2 Know: Heavy rain looms in forecast, wrong-way driver found asleep in road and more

Good morning! Today is going to be a busy day in the weather department. A flash flood watch is in effect until noon Thursday, and some areas could see up to 5 inches on rain.

Today is also National Buffet Day, which could put a damper on your resolutions should you choose to celebrate by going out to eat.

Today's Weather

Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast and a timeline for when to expect the heavy rain.

Local News

KPRC A wrong-way drunk driver was taken into custody after police found him fast asleep, parked in the middle of U.S. 59., Jan. 2, 2019.

A wrong-way driver in southwest Houston alarmed drivers and authorities for more reasons than one. Read more >

Chris and Heather Sevilla/GoFundMe Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

The death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has caught the attention of a community activist in New York City, who has offered a large sum of money to whoever turns in her killer. Read more >

A woman was killed in a crash after a 14-year-old driver failed to stop at a red light Tuesday afternoon in north Harris County, police said. Read more >



Texas News

CNN

This mascot meeting didn't go as planned. Read more >

National News

Google Maps The Brevard Zoo, which houses more than 900 animals, is about 55 miles southeast of Orlando in Melbourne, Florida.

A 2-year-old girl was injured at a Florida zoo during a private rhino encounter experience, zoo officials said. Read More >

Prepare to Binge

Netflix "Stranger Things" season 3 will release July 4, 2019, on Netflix.

It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July. Read More >

