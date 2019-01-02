News

News 2 Know: Heavy rain looms in forecast, wrong-way driver found asleep in road and more

By Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli - Digital News Producer

Good morning! Today is going to be a busy day in the weather department. A flash flood watch is in effect until noon Thursday, and some areas could see up to 5 inches on rain.

Today is also National Buffet Day, which could put a damper on your resolutions should you choose to celebrate by going out to eat.

Today's Weather

Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast and a timeline for when to expect the heavy rain.

Local News

Wrong-way drunk driver found fast asleep in middle of major Houston highway, police say

KPRC

A wrong-way drunk driver was taken into custody after police found him fast asleep, parked in the middle of U.S. 59., Jan. 2, 2019.

A wrong-way driver in southwest Houston alarmed drivers and authorities for more reasons than one. Read more >

Community activist shares new photos, videos of 7-year-old killed in shooting

Chris and Heather Sevilla/GoFundMe

Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

The death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has caught the attention of a community activist in New York City, who has offered a large sum of money to whoever turns in her killer. Read more >

1 killed in crash after 14-year-old driver runs red light in north Harris County, officials say

A woman was killed in a crash after a 14-year-old driver failed to stop at a red light Tuesday afternoon in north Harris County, police said. Read more >
 

Texas News

Don't mess with Texas: Longhorns mascot Bevo charges after Georgia bulldog mascot

CNN

This mascot meeting didn't go as planned. Read more >

National News

Toddler rushed to hospital after rhino encounter at Florida zoo

Google Maps

The Brevard Zoo, which houses more than 900 animals, is about 55 miles southeast of Orlando in Melbourne, Florida.

A 2-year-old girl was injured at a Florida zoo during a private rhino encounter experience, zoo officials said. Read More >

Prepare to Binge

'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date

Netflix

"Stranger Things" season 3 will release July 4, 2019, on Netflix.

It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July. Read More >

