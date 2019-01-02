Marine One helicopter to be featured in massive Bush Library and Museum expansion

HOUSTON - The George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in College Station is expanding its footprint, and it will include a piece of presidential history: a decommissioned presidential Marine One helicopter.
The 20,000-square-foot museum, near where former President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest, will feature the donated aircraft. A glass pavilion will house the aircraft. The architecture firm McKissack and McKissack is designing it.
The expansion is still a few years away, but renderings show what it will look like.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.