Marine One helicopter to be featured in massive Bush Library and Museum expansion

Renderings for an addition to The Bush Library and Museum by the architecture firm McKissack.

HOUSTON - The George H.W. Bush Library and Museum in College Station is expanding its footprint, and it will include a piece of presidential history: a decommissioned presidential Marine One helicopter.

The 20,000-square-foot museum, near where former President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest, will feature the donated aircraft. A glass pavilion will house the aircraft. The architecture firm McKissack and McKissack is designing it.

The expansion is still a few years away, but renderings show what it will look like.

