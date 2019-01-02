Man accused of impersonating police to pull over Houston drivers, police say

The mugshot of Nazeh Samer Alsarraf and a photo of the vehicle police said he was driving while he was impersonating a police offcer.

HOUSTON - A 40-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he was impersonating a police officer and pulling vehicles over on Houston roads.

Nazeh Samer Alsarraf is charged with impersonating a public servant.

On Dec. 30, 2018, police said an off-duty Houston Police Department officer saw Alsarraf use red and blue emergency lights to pull over a vehicle around 1 a.m. on the Katy Freeway near Chimney Rock Road.

Police said Alsarraf left the scene after the vehicle pulled over.

The off-duty HPD officer continued to follow Alsarraf, who then attempted to pull over a motorcycle, according to police.

When the motorcycle rider refused to stop, police said Alsarraf forced the motorcycle off the road.

When Alsarraf noticed the off-duty officer following, he left the scene, police said.

The off-duty officer called for assistance and Alsarraf was pulled over and taken into custody, authorities said.

Alsarraf is a security guard, police said.

Alsarraf told police that he didn't pull anyone over, despite the off-duty officer's accusations.

The drivers of the vehicles that were pulled over left the scenes, and police were not able to get their information. Police said they don't know why Alsarraf was pulling over drivers.

Police said they believe there may be more victims and released photos of Alsarraf and his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100.

Alsarraf's bond was set at $2,500, and he is due in court on Thursday.

