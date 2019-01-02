Netflix warns against doing 'Bird Box' meme challenge

(CNN) - It's something that should go without saying, but Netflix is saying it anyway.

Don't walk around outdoors while blindfolded.

Netflix tweeted Wednesday, "Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE."

The Netflix film "Bird Box" stars Sandra Bullock, whose character is one of many who have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded society.

The movie, of course, is fiction.

But in the real world, some people have taken to social media with the "Bird Box" meme challenge, posting video of themselves walking around outside while blindfolded.

Netflix is discouraging people from engaging in dangerous behavior.

