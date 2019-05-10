News 2 Know: Everything weather

Friday has arrived, but we had quite the wild night to get here.

This morning, we're going to focus on all the weather information you'll need to plan your day.

Today's Forecast

Let's start with the forecast for Friday. Look for improving conditions through the morning, but we'll have to keep an eye on storms that will develop this evening. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast in this video.

High water

We've got high water being reported on several roads in the Houston area. Click here to view the latest list. Remember, it's never safe to drive through floodwaters.

What's happened

KPRC Several neighborhoods saw flooding and many drivers were stranded as the Houston area was pounded by rain Thursday into Friday.

Weekend weather

The worst of the storms is to the east of the Houston area Friday morning, but more redevelopment is possible by late Friday and through the day on Saturday. Read more >

