Events postponed or canceled due to weather

HOUSTON - The forecast for Southeast Texas calls for heavy rain and the possibility of widespread flooding starting Thursday night through Saturday evening.

Here’s a list of events that have been affected by the weather. We'll be adding to and updating it as new information is received. To let us know about changes to your event, email all the relevant details to desk@kprc.com.

For information about school closings and delays, click here.

Commencements

Houston Community College commencement: Postponed until 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 17

San Jacinto College commencement: Postponed until 7 p.m. May 17

Sports

The Astros have not announced any changes to the schedule for the four-game series against the Rangers that begins Thursday. They said any changes to the schedule will be announced on the Astros social channels.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.