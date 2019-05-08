These are the school districts that are closed or delayed after Tuesday storms

Multiple school districts have announced closures or delays after much of the Houston area was hit with heavy downpours Tuesday.

Here are the districts that will not be holding or will be delaying classes Wednesday:

Lone Star College - Kingwood will start late

Due to continued power outage, LSC-Kingwood will be closed until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8. The LSC-Atascocita Center and the LSC-Process Technology Center are open.

Fort Bend ISD will start late

Fort Bend ISD to operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Fort Bend ISD has continued to be in contact with local emergency management throughout the evening and overnight, and confirmed that all major roadways were open when considering whether to open FBISD schools and facilities.

However, we understand that some neighborhoods continue to be affected by standing water. In order to ensure the safety of all staff, and to better assess all schools and facilities, Fort Bend ISD will operate on a two-hour delay.

We will continue to update our staff and parents if there are additional changes.

Cleveland ISD will be closed

Due to safety concerns, road closures and weather, Cleveland ISD will not have School Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Huffman ISD will be closed

Huffman ISD has evaluated the roads this morning and found that conditions worsened overnight in the northern part of the district. Due to this fact and the forecasted potential for heavy rains throughout the day that might prevent our students from returning home this evening, Huffman ISD is canceling classes for the day

We will continue to monitor the weather for Thursday and Friday. We will update parents and community throughout the day. Additionally, we will be in contact with Texas Education Agency about testing options for our high school students.

New Caney ISD will be closed

Accommodations have been made for students that need to stay overnight on campus. Campus staff is onsite providing supervision and all campuses have received food. Parents may pick students up throughout the night and in the morning, weather permitting. Identification is required to pick up your child. All NCISD campuses will be CLOSED Wednesday, May 8.

Splendora ISD will be closed

Due to yesterday's weather and potentially worsening conditions today, all schools and offices will be closed at Splendora ISD on May 8, 2019. We will continue to monitor the weather and keep you updated. Thank you for your patience.

St.Laurence Catholic School

Dear Parents, we are closing today (Wednesday) due to high water around the school. The intersection at Sweetwater and Austin Parkway is still underwater with stalled cars. Please be safe and stay tuned for more information.

