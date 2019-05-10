Why does the Minute Maid Park roof leak? Here's what the Astros are saying

HOUSTON - During Thursday night’s storms, rain was seen pouring through the panels in the roof of Minute Maid Park while the Astros took on the Rangers.

The movable roof proved to be permeable to the heavy rains, which plenty of fans caught on video and shared with KPRC. Thankfully for the Astros, however, the wet conditions didn't keep them from beating the Rangers 4-2.

VIDEO: Rain leaks through roof of Minute Maid Park during Astros game on May 9, 2019

Sarah Kincart, a spokeswoman for the Astros, said the roof is actually not completely enclosed. The roof has open panels in the outfield and Kincart said Thursday night was not the first time it rained inside the ballpark.

She said due to Thursday night’s heavier-than-normal rain and wind, it caused these open areas to let in more water than usual.

The Astros are slated to take on the Rangers at 7:10 p.m. Friday ahead of a new round of rain.

