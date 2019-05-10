These are the school districts that are closed or delayed Friday

Multiple school districts have announced closures or delays after severe weather in our area.

Here's the list:

Friday, May 10, 2019:

Cleveland ISD said schools will be closed Friday due to weather circumstances and road conditions.

Tarkington ISD said schools will be closed Friday due to weather circumstances and road conditions. The High school United States History AP exam has also been rescheduled for May 24.

Dayton ISD canceled school Friday and all student activities for the weekend. Click here for more information.

New Caney ISD campuses will be closed Friday. The school days will not be made up. All school-related activities have been canceled until classes resume. State and AP testing will be rescheduled for next week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.