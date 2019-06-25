News 2 Know: Deadly boat crash, father charged with murder and more

Good evening, from Click2Houston.com. Monday ended with cooler weather.

There’s was a lot of news to start the week, so let’s get you caught up. We'll start with the weather.

Weather

A few showers in our western counties lingered Monday afternoon. Overnight it will dry out and temperatures will fall through the 80s. Overnight we only reach 78F with a high tomorrow of 92F and a 50% rain chance, especially in the late morning then again in the late afternoon and evening. Click here for Frank's full forecast.

Deadly boat crash

KPRC Authorities have identified the man charged in connection with a boating accident that left three people dead and several.

Man charged in connection with fatal Chambers County boat crash identified

Authorities have identified the man charged in connection with a boating accident that left three people dead and several.

Read more

KPRC2 The scene after a deadly boat crash in Chambers County on June 24, 2019.

What we know about deadly boat crash in Chambers County

According to authorities, a boat crash was reported Sunday on Hugo Park Road near Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou, just north of Trinity Bay.

Read more

KPRC2 Zach Miles

We're learning more about one of the victims of a deadly boat crash Sunday in Chambers County.

Read more

Father charged with murder

DPS Jason Robin

A Harris County man has been charged with murder after authorities said he killed his 10-week-old daughter last year.

Read more

Elderly beating

VIDEO: 89-year-old brutally beaten for his wallet; $5K reward offered to crack the case

An 89-year-old man was brutally beaten earlier this month on a Houston street, video from the Houston Police Department shows.

Read more

Weekend recap

Here's a look at some of the headlines that happened during the weekend.

On this day

In 1901, the first exhibition by Pablo Picasso opened in Paris. Picasso was just 19 years old at the time.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.