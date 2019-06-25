News 2 Know: Deadly boat crash, father charged with murder and more

Good evening, from Click2Houston.com. Monday ended with cooler weather.
There’s was a lot of news to start the week, so let’s get you caught up. We'll start with the weather.
Weather
A few showers in our western counties lingered Monday afternoon. Overnight it will dry out and temperatures will fall through the 80s. Overnight we only reach 78F with a high tomorrow of 92F and a 50% rain chance, especially in the late morning then again in the late afternoon and evening. Click here for Frank's full forecast.
Deadly boat crash
Man charged in connection with fatal Chambers County boat crash identified
Authorities have identified the man charged in connection with a boating accident that left three people dead and several.
What we know about deadly boat crash in Chambers County
According to authorities, a boat crash was reported Sunday on Hugo Park Road near Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou, just north of Trinity Bay.
'Hitting us like a freight train': Nephew opens up about boat crash victim Zach Miles
We're learning more about one of the victims of a deadly boat crash Sunday in Chambers County.
Father charged with murder
Father charged with murder in connection with 10-week-old daughter's death
A Harris County man has been charged with murder after authorities said he killed his 10-week-old daughter last year.
Elderly beating
VIDEO: 89-year-old brutally beaten for his wallet; $5K reward offered to crack the case
An 89-year-old man was brutally beaten earlier this month on a Houston street, video from the Houston Police Department shows.
Weekend recap
Here's a look at some of the headlines that happened during the weekend.
- President Trump delays ICE raids
- Man killed while protecting girlfriend during robbery
- Charges upgraded against woman accused in deadly hit-and-run involving 8-year-old girl
- Boy dies after being left in vehicle while parent worked at Galveston restaurant
- New I-45 NB connector to 288 SB exit now open
On this day
In 1901, the first exhibition by Pablo Picasso opened in Paris. Picasso was just 19 years old at the time.
