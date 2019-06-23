Good news, commuters! New I-45 NB connector to 288 SB exit now open

HOUSTON - Good news for some commuters in Houston.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced the new Gulf Freeway northbound connector to Interstate 69 and state Highway 288 southbound is open for drivers. The connector ramp is located before the Cullen Boulevard exit.
The I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound direct connector to I-69 and 288 southbound was closed permanently Jan. 25 for the new connector. During the $30 million project, drivers had to take alternate routes by taking Interstate 10 west back to I-45 north.
