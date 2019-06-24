VIDEO: 89-year-old brutally beaten for his wallet; $5K reward offered to crack the case

HOUSTON - An 89-year-old man was brutally beaten earlier this month on a Houston street, video from Houston police shows.

The man was on a walk in the 7300 block of Fauna Street when he was approached by another man who he’d previously seen in the neighborhood, police say. The man struck up small talk as he led the older man to the side of his house, and then demanded his wallet.

When the 89-year-old resisted, the male threw him to the ground and assaulted him, punching him and placing his knee on his face as he pushed it into the ground.

The victim passed out and the man reached into his pockets and stole his wallet.

The thief is described as a 30 to 35 years old, and has been seen around the area of Villa and Fauna Street.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.



