Charges upgraded against woman accused in deadly hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old girl

Angela Smith has been charged in connection with a deadly crash involving an 8-year-old girl in Fort Bend County.

RICHMOND, Texas - Charges have been upgraded for the woman accused of hitting an 8-year-old girl Thursday. The girl later died from her injuries Saturday.

Angela Smith has been charged in connection with the girl's death. Her charges were upgraded Sunday to failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death, jail records show. Her bond for that charge was set at $100,000.

She also faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving serious bodily injury. Her bond for that charge was set at $40,000, records show.

Smith was driving the car that struck the girl, according to authorities. Officials said Smith swerved around another vehicle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hodges Bend Drive and Bissonnet Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

KPRC2 Officials said the vehicle in this photo struck an 8-year-old girl in Fort Bend County on June 20, 2019.

Officials said the girl was walking in a crosswalk with two siblings when she was struck, causing her to fly about 20 feet into the air.

Authorities said Smith briefly stopped about two blocks away after hitting the girl but then drove away.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said that 12 minutes after the hit-and-run, Smith was involved in another minor crash.

Nehls said Smith admitted to causing the crash and hitting someone. Investigators said the reason she left the scene and didn't stop was that she was scared and had a suspended driver's license.

Nehls said Smith showed no remorse in her actions.

