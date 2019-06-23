Girl dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash Thursday, officials say

Officials said the vehicle in this photo struck an 8-year-old girl in Fort Bend County on June 20, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An 8-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Thursday died Saturday, Fort Bend County authorities said.

Angela Smith is charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection with the crash.

We’re heartbroken to report the 8-year old girl struck on Thursday passed away. It’s been a difficult 48-hours for our Fort Bend County families and Responders.



Our office along with the District Attorney’s office will be reviewing charges for the individual in custody. pic.twitter.com/PNV646nyOD — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 23, 2019

Smith was driving the car that struck the girl, according to authorities. Officials said Smith swerved around another vehicle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hodges Bend Drive and Bissonnet Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the girl was walking in a crosswalk with two siblings when she was struck, causing her to fly about 20 feet into the air.

Authorities said Smith briefly stopped about two blocks away after hitting the girl but then drove away.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said that 12 minutes after the hit-and-run, Smith was involved in another minor crash.

Nehls said Smith admitted to causing the crash and hitting someone. Investigators said the reason she left the scene and didn't stop was that she was scared and had a suspended driver's license.

Nehls said Smith showed no remorse in her actions.

