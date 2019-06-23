Child dies after being left in vehicle while parent worked at Galveston restaurant

Google

GALVESTON, Texas - A child died Saturday after being left inside a vehicle at a Galveston restaurant, according to authorities.

Officials said the child's parent left their child in a vehicle in the parking lot at Los Lazos around 11 a.m. when they reported for work.

Around 4 p.m., the 1-year-old's parent returned to the vehicle and found the child unresponsive, officials said.

Officials said the child was alive but unresponsive while en route to the hospital but was pronounced dead once they arrived.

The restaurant is in the 6300 block of Stewart Road, at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue.

Police said it was 90 degrees when the child was found.

