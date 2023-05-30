78º

2 HISD buses involved in crash on IH-610 South Loop

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Authorities said 12 people were hurt when two school buses were involved in a crash on the South Loop on May 30, 2023. Justina Latimer reports.

HOUSTON – A crash involving two Houston Independent School District buses is causing traffic delays at IH-610 South Loop after Stella Link Road Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of the South Loop. Two frontage road lanes are closed at this time, TranStar said.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, 12 people were involved in the crash. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Justina Latimer said an ambulance was spotted at the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the crash clears.

